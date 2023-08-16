SPAM Sends 'Convoy Of Hope' To Maui After Massive Wildfire

Hormel Foods is working with a humanitarian organization to send SPAM to Maui following a recent massive wildfire, ABC 6 News reports.

Hormel, which produces the canned pork product, is sending 'The Convoy of Hope' to Maui after the island was ravaged by the disaster, which resulted in 106 deaths as of Tuesday's (August 15) update. Hawaii consumes an estimated 8 million cans of SPAM per year, the most of any U.S. state and holds the annual SPAM JAM, which features unique dishes including SPAM Wontons and SPAM Musubi.

“They are our Ohana. They are truly our family, our friends, they bring the SPAM Brand to life,” said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM Brand via ABC 6 News.

SPAM became popular in Hawaii during World War II when soldiers stationed in the Pacific were served the meat on the frontlines and remained popular in the area.

“Now is our time to let our Ohana know that we see them, we love them, we’re supporting them,” Kinscher said via ABC 6 News. “We need to come together for Maui it’s going to take years for them to rebuild.”

“What we’re giving them is hope. Hope that they can make it through this catastrophe that they’re currently living through,” added Ethan Forhetz, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope.

Hormel Foods has partnered with 'The Convoy of Hope' for the past eight years with the two sides aiding in other natural disasters nationwide.