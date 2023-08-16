Stevie Nicks Emotionally Reacts To Watching 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

By Katrina Nattress

August 16, 2023

2017 Los Angeles Film Festival - Opening Night Premiere Of Focus Features' "The Book Of Henry" - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images North America

Stevie Nicks has already watched Daisy Jones & The Six twice, and on Tuesday night (August 15) took to social media to give her thoughts on the Amazon Prime Video miniseries, which was loosely based on Fleetwood Mac's story, and her reaction was an emotional one.

"Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story," she wrote on X. "It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."

See her post below.

Nicks' Fleetwood Mac bandmate passed away last November, after suffering an ischemic stroke and battling cancer. In March, the singer dedicated Fleetwood Mac's hit "Landslide" to McVie during a show in Los angeles. As she delivered the powerful performance, photos of the pair together throughout the years scrolled on the large screen behind her. After singing the last line, Nicks bowed her head and sobbed. “There’s really not much to say," she told the crowd, wiping away tears. "We just pretend that she’s still here, that’s how I’m trying to deal with it.”

Stevie NicksFleetwood MacDaisy Jones & The Six
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.