Stevie Nicks Emotionally Reacts To Watching 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
By Katrina Nattress
August 16, 2023
Stevie Nicks has already watched Daisy Jones & The Six twice, and on Tuesday night (August 15) took to social media to give her thoughts on the Amazon Prime Video miniseries, which was loosely based on Fleetwood Mac's story, and her reaction was an emotional one.
"Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story," she wrote on X. "It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."
See her post below.
Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) August 15, 2023
It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.
It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine… pic.twitter.com/CmbexMFx6l
Nicks' Fleetwood Mac bandmate passed away last November, after suffering an ischemic stroke and battling cancer. In March, the singer dedicated Fleetwood Mac's hit "Landslide" to McVie during a show in Los angeles. As she delivered the powerful performance, photos of the pair together throughout the years scrolled on the large screen behind her. After singing the last line, Nicks bowed her head and sobbed. “There’s really not much to say," she told the crowd, wiping away tears. "We just pretend that she’s still here, that’s how I’m trying to deal with it.”