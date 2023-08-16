Stevie Nicks has already watched Daisy Jones & The Six twice, and on Tuesday night (August 15) took to social media to give her thoughts on the Amazon Prime Video miniseries, which was loosely based on Fleetwood Mac's story, and her reaction was an emotional one.

"Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story," she wrote on X. "It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."

See her post below.