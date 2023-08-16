Tennessee Shop Named The Best Candy Store In The State

By Sarah Tate

August 16, 2023

Photo: Daniel Lozano Gonzalez/Moment/Getty Images

Everyone needs a little treat every now and then. Whether you are looking for a unique gift for a friend with a sweet tooth or are just craving something sugary for yourself, a candy shop could be your best best for some delicious goodies. After all, "like a kid in a candy store" is a saying for a reason!

Taste of Home searched across the country for the best sweets shops around, compiling a list of the top candy store in each state, "from chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors." According to the site, the shops on the list have high ratings on TripAdvisor and stellar reviews in local publications.

So what Tennessee shop was named the best candy store in the state?

Goo Goo Chocolate Co.

An iconic Nashville candy store, the Goo Goo clusters made and sold at this shop go far beyond Music City. Goo Goo Chocolate Co. is located in the heart of the city at 116 3rd Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say about Tennessee's best candy store:

"Welcome to Nashville's sweetest secret: the Goo Goo Cluster. It's a blissful bite of chocolate, caramel, peanuts and marshmallow nougat. And at Goo Goo Shop, they even offer classes where you'll make your own crunchy cluster."

Check out the full report at Taste of Home to read up on more of the top candy stores around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.