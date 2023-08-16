Tennessee Shop Named The Best Candy Store In The State

Everyone needs a little treat every now and then. Whether you are looking for a unique gift for a friend with a sweet tooth or are just craving something sugary for yourself, a candy shop could be your best best for some delicious goodies. After all, "like a kid in a candy store" is a saying for a reason!

Taste of Home searched across the country for the best sweets shops around, compiling a list of the top candy store in each state, "from chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors." According to the site, the shops on the list have high ratings on TripAdvisor and stellar reviews in local publications.

So what Tennessee shop was named the best candy store in the state?

Goo Goo Chocolate Co.

An iconic Nashville candy store, the Goo Goo clusters made and sold at this shop go far beyond Music City. Goo Goo Chocolate Co. is located in the heart of the city at 116 3rd Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say about Tennessee's best candy store:

"Welcome to Nashville's sweetest secret: the Goo Goo Cluster. It's a blissful bite of chocolate, caramel, peanuts and marshmallow nougat. And at Goo Goo Shop, they even offer classes where you'll make your own crunchy cluster."

Check out the full report at Taste of Home to read up on more of the top candy stores around the country.