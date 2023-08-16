The Average Life Expectancy Of A Coloradan In 2023

Experts list many different ways that contribute to living a longer life, from hygiene, diet, and exercise to avoiding polluted areas and suspicious substances. Access to health care, crime rates, cost of living, and other factors can also influence how many years someone will see. With that said, where you live can also influence your health and life expectancy, including your state.

World Population Review revealed the average life expectancy of each state's residents. The website defines life expectancy as "the statistical measure of the average time a person is expected to live." Analysts broke down data from the National Vital Statistics System's research to unveil the findings.

According to the study, the average life expectancy of a Coloradan is 78.3 years. The average male life expectancy is 75.8 years, and the average life expectancy for females is 80.9 years.

"On average, Hawaii residents live longer than residents in any other state, about 81.5 years, while Mississippi residents live the shortest lives at 74.6 years," researchers learned. "This is a difference of 6.9 years. In general, the South has lower life expectancies than other parts of the country."

Check out the full study on World Population Review's website.