Veeze Treks Across Europe In 'Overseas Baller' Video Ahead Of 'Ganger Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 16, 2023
Veeze is taking his talents all around the world.
On Saturday, August 12, the Detroit rapper premiered the official video for his song "Overseas Baller" off his latest Ganger album. In the visuals directed by Shooter Jimmy, we can see Veeze posted up in Paris during his time as a supporting artist for Babyface Ray's "Courtesy of the Mob Tour." During their journey, Veeze and his crew go from Paris to other European countries like The Netherlands, Germany and more. Ray himself makes a cameo in the video along with Spanish artist Bb Trickz.
The video comes in support of his popular Ganger that dropped back in June. His latest project features collaborations with LUCKI, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert. He recently brought the album to life during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami 2023. Now, he's currently preparing to hit the road for "The Ganger Tour." The tour is scheduled to begin in October at Gramercy Theater in New York City and will head to other major cities until it wraps up in his hometown in November.
Tickets for the tour are available now. Check out the video for "Overseas Baller" and the full dates for "The Ganger Tour" below.
Veeze's "The Ganger Tour" Dates
Oct. 10 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY
Oct. 11 – Webster Theater – Hartford, CT
Oct. 12 – The Middle East Restaurant And Nightclub – Cambridge, MA
Oct. 14 – Union Stage - DC – Southwest, DC
Oct. 15 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
Oct. 19 – Hell At The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
Oct. 21 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL
Oct. 22 – HENAO Contemporary Center – Orlando, FL
Oct. 26 – Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX
Oct. 27 – The Secret Group – Houston, TX
Oct. 29 – The Cambridge Room At House of Blues – Dallas, TX
Nov. 1 – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side – Denver, CO
Nov. 3 – AURA – Tempe, AZ
Nov. 4 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 5 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA
Nov. 7 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA
Nov. 8 – Harlow's – Sacramento, CA
Nov. 11 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR
Nov. 17 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN
Nov. 18 – The Rave / Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI
Nov. 19 – Avondale Music Hall – Chicago, IL
Nov. 21 – The Shelter – Detroit, MI