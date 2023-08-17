Acclaimed Restaurant Crowned Florida's 'Best-Value' Restaurant

Hungry Americans not only want a delicious meal, but they want to make sure it's worth their hard-earned money. Knowing you're paying for a worthwhile dining experience is just as satisfying as the food itself. With that said it's also hard knowing which joints will give you amazing and valuable eats.

If you're on the hunt for these particular restaurants, LoveFood found the "best value for money" restaurants in every state. Writers drew upon reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks. The website noted, "While some places may be a little more luxurious than others, all of them will give you plenty of bang for your buck."

Ariete was named Florida's "best-value" restaurant! Here's what makes it so appealing to writers:

"Recently added to the Michelin guide, Florida has its fair share of fine-dining restaurants – typically with sky-high prices. To taste what one-star dining is all about, head to Miami's Ariete. Here, locally sourced ingredients, an inspired wine list, and a chef willing to take risks await, all for a prix fixe three-course menu of $95. You'll have a choice of oysters, caviar, venison, scallops, and even foie gras. Plus, if you subscribe to the restaurant's newsletter, you can take another $25 off the check on your first visit."