Animal Rights Activist Releases 3,000 Mink From Wisconsin Farm

Officials are searching for whomever is responsible for releasing thousands of mink in a small town in Wisconsin last week.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, approximately 3,000 mink escaped when someone gained entry into an enclosure a mink farm in the small town of Lincoln, about 35 miles south of Eau Claire, by cutting a hole in a chain link fence surrounding the mink, per CBS 58. The incident occurred between 11 p.m. August 11 and 3:45 a.m. August 12.

While the thought of thousands of furry critters being released in a small town may be shocking, what's even more surprising is that this is apparently not the first time something like this has happened in the area. Though it has been a while, officials said the area has experienced similar incidents.

While the person or persons responsible is unknown, a spokesman for an animal rights activist group said they received an anonymous video of the minks being released at Olson Fur Farm, per News 8 Now. This is not unusual for the organization, which reportedly receives similar videos from other activists around the country who are using illegal means in an attempt to end animal cruelty.

"Well unfortunately the government doesn't exist to protect animals," said the group's press officer, Joseph Buddenberg. "The government cares more about corporate profit, you know there are no laws in place to protect these animals, so people have to act outside the law to save these animals lives."

However, Challis Hobbs, executive director of the Fur Commission that oversees best practices in the mink fur industry, said the activists are doing more harm than good as it is said it is inhumane to release the farmed animals into the wild. He added that releasing the mink into the wild could damage an ecosystem and risk the animals' lives.