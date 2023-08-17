Weird occurrences are to be expected in the city of Austin, but, recently, locals have experienced a whole different level of strange when it comes to weather.

Austin is currently facing a relentless heatwave with scorching triple-digit temperatures. It has been grappling with this extreme weather pattern for an extended period of time.

As a matter of fact, as of Wednesday, Austin hit 40 consecutive days of triple-digit heat!

However, the heat Wednesday faced has got nothing on that of Thursday. After all, Thursday is anticipated to be the hottest day of this summer in the area.

Shockingly, the forecast is 109 degrees in the afternoon. The possibility of reaching 110 degrees in certain areas is seen, too.

While Austin is no stranger to hot summers, the duration and intensity of this heatwave have raised concerns. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued as a result of the predicted intense temperatures.

Expect Thursday's weather to unfold as follows:

"'Near critical fire weather conditions' are expected on Thursday and are forecast to worsen throughout the rest of the week. Recent forecast models have hinted at the small possibility of an isolated 10% shower chance in the Hill Country Thursday afternoon, but most remain dry throughout the rest of this week."