California Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

Why limit tacos to a Tuesday?

There are no rules! In fact, consider today Taco Thursday...why not? If tacos brighten up your day, then this article is for you. Tacos are very customizable depending on your taste preferences. You can go with a classic rice, beans, pico, and guacamole combination, garnished with lime and cilantro, or mix it up with alternative options like buffalo chicken, or steak tacos with a wide variety of toppings! While there are many taco shops scattered across the state, there is one that is known for serving the best tacos around.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best tacos in California can be found at Teddy's Red Tacos located in Los Angeles.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the place that serves the best tacos in all of California:

"Starting life as a food truck, Teddy's Red Tacos got so popular it was able to expand to several brick-and-mortar locations (as well as the food vans) in Los Angeles. Its specialty is rich and spicy beef birria tacos, with red consommé and cheese packed into crispy, light tortillas. Nowhere else does them quite like this, so it's no surprise it gets a lot of media attention."

