Aguilera continued the heartwarming tribute, "Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"

The pop star shares her 9-year-old daughter with her firancé, film producer Matt Rutler. The two have been engaged for nearly 10 years. Aguilera is also mom to her 15-year-old son Max Liron who she shares with her ex-husband, music producer Jordan Bratman. After dating for a little over two years, Bratman and Aguilera got engaged in February 2005 and married in November of that year. They were married for five years before deciding to call it quits in 2010.

In other news, Aguilera is reportedly getting her own documentary that will take a deep dive into her music career and her personal life. The documentary will be produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation and has yet to receive a release date.