Drake Gives Away Pink Birkin Bag & Gets Giant Bra In Return

Later on, Drake got an unexpected gift of his own. At one point, someone threw the largest bra Drizzy had ever seen on stage. He didn't even bother to find out the size because then he might have to start believing in aliens. However, it did come with a letter that he did read, but not out loud at first. It turns out that the giant bra in question actually came from his dad Dennis Graham as a joke. That's when he decided to read the card attached to the huge bra.



"Dad's wishing 'BIG' things for you, I love you and making sure you're breastfed correctly!" the letter said.