Drake Gives Away Pink Birkin Bag & Gets Giant Bra In Return

By Tony M. Centeno

August 17, 2023

Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake is known for his lavish giveaways but he definitely wasn't expecting such a large gift in return.

On Wednesday night, August 16, the Certified Lover Boy was on stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood for his "It's All A Blur Tour" when he decided to hook up a lucky fan with a rare pink Birkin bag. In video that was posted to TikTok, you can see Drake with the pink Birkin in hand as he passed it to security who handed it to a woman in front of the stage.

"Drake ain't cheap," he told the crowd before he gave the woman the gift of a lifetime.

@designer.ave

His show tonight at the Forum in LA 😍But why wasnt it me lmao #itsablurtour #drake #birkin #losangeles #forum #california

♬ original sound - Designer.ave

Later on, Drake got an unexpected gift of his own. At one point, someone threw the largest bra Drizzy had ever seen on stage. He didn't even bother to find out the size because then he might have to start believing in aliens. However, it did come with a letter that he did read, but not out loud at first. It turns out that the giant bra in question actually came from his dad Dennis Graham as a joke. That's when he decided to read the card attached to the huge bra.

"Dad's wishing 'BIG' things for you, I love you and making sure you're breastfed correctly!" the letter said.

Drake has seen A LOT of bras during his time on the road with 21 Savage. One of the first women to attract his attention with her bra actually ended up with a partnership with Playboy.

