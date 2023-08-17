Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills 3 In New York And Connecticut

A flesh-eating bacteria has killed three people and sent a fourth person to the hospital in New York and Connecticut. Health officials in Connecticut said that two people from the state became infected while swimming in separate locations on the Long Island Sound. They were both between the ages of 60 and 80 and were swimming with open wounds.

A third person became infected after eating raw oysters at an out-of-state restaurant. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities in New York also reported a fatality from the flesh-eating bacteria in Suffolk County, Long Island. Officials have not determined how that person became infected.

Officials said the victims all contracted Vibrio vulnificus, a dangerous flesh-eating bacteria that can spread in seawater and raw oysters. It can enter the body through open wounds and sores.

The bacterial infection causes skin wounds, blisters, abscesses, and ulcers. Other symptoms include chills, fever, diarrhea, stomach pain, and vomiting. In rare cases, the bacteria can spread to the blood and cause sepsis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 20% of people infected with the bacteria die.

"People should consider the potential risk of consuming raw oysters and exposure to salt or brackish water and take appropriate precautions," Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, said. "Particularly during the hottest months of the summer, bacteria are more likely to overgrow and contaminate raw shellfish."