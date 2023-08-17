Florida Mom Found In Woods Nearly A Week After Disappearance

A Florida woman who vanished from a supermarket nearly a week ago has been located safely, according to WFLA. Anu Awasthi, of Tampa, was last seen on August 10 being dropped off by her husband at a Walmart in Oldsmar for a hair appointment.

A spokesperson with Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told reporters Wednesday afternoon (August 16) she was discovered in a wooded area near the Walmart. The mother was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Awasthi was in poor health and possibly experiencing both shock and dehydration, said Nico Tusconi of We Are The Essentials, a nonprofit dedicated to reuniting missing people with their loved ones.

“For her to be alive in those elements, that’s God sending out a big prayer,” Tusconi said to reporters. He also shared the harrowing experience of looking for her with only a discarded CVS bag to point them in the right direction.

“I heard a bit of her whimpering, so I started to yell in hopes that it was her,” he recounted. “And the whimpering got louder, so she was trying to communicate when she heard my voice, and she basically led me to her.”

No word on what led to Awasthi's disappearance but family members previously told WFLA she was struggling with the recent loss of a parent. Officials didn't offer any more details.