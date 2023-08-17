Hozier Opens Up About Why AI Is A Threat The Music Industry

By Katrina Nattress

August 18, 2023

Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness
Photo: Getty Images North America

As AI becomes more prevalent, the technology is proving to be a threat to jobs across all industries. In a preview of his interview with BBC's Newsnight, Hozier opened up about his thoughts on AI and how it pertains to the music industry.

“Whether [AI is] art or not, I think, is nearly a philosophical debate," the Irish singer-songwriter admitted. "It can’t create something based on a human experience. So I don’t know if it meets the definition of art.”

“Actors at the moment… there’s huge strikes on at the moment," he continued, referring to the current actor and writer strike happening in Hollywood. "Yeah, a huge part of that is that [AI] can be used to create a product without human labor.”

When asked if he could imagine going on strike to protest AI's threat to the music industry, Hozier said "absolutely."

“Can I imagine?" he asked. "Yeah. Joining in solidarity if there was action on that? Absolutely.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hozier discussed his new album Unreal Unearth, which comes out on Friday (August 18). The "Take Me To Church" star is also currently on tour. Check out a full list of dates at his official website and watch the Newsnight clip below.

