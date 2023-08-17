Hurricane Hilary 'Rapidly Strengthens' As It Heads For California

Hurricane Hilary was recently upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane, and both inland and coastal regions of California are predicted to be in its path of destruction. According to KTLA, the hurricane is currently wreaking havoc on the Pacific Coast of Mexico and continues to travel North towards SoCal. Maximum sustained wind speeds have already reached over 100 mph, classifying it as a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center predicted that Hurricane Hilary will hit California on Sunday and remain into Monday, either maintaining speed as a Category 1 hurricane or dissipating into a tropical storm. KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo detailed what weather patterns Californians can expect to see within the next few days.

“This could develop into a major deal. It looks like it’s going to slide right through Southern California, so we’re going to get a couple of inches of rain out of this, if not more.”

"San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara" can expect to see up to four inches of rainfall along the coast, while inland desert regions such as Coachella Valley, Borrego Springs, and Palm Springs could see up to ten inches. DiCarlo specifically singled out Palm Springs, stating that the area could get "really drenched."

Individuals living in Southern California should keep an eye out for flash flood, and other warnings pertaining to Hurricane Hillary as we head into the weekend.