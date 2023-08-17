Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

Why limit tacos to a Tuesday?

There are no rules! In fact, consider today Taco Thursday...why not? If tacos brighten up your day, then this article is for you. Tacos are very customizable depending on your taste preferences. You can go with a classic rice, beans, pico, and guacamole combination, garnished with lime and cilantro, or mix it up with alternative options like buffalo chicken, or steak tacos with a wide variety of toppings! While there are many taco shops scattered across the state, there is one that is known for serving the best tacos around.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best tacos in Illinois can be found at Antique Taco with two locations in the Windy City.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the place that serves the best tacos in all of Illinois:

"At chic Chicago taqueria Antique Taco (which has two outposts in the city), the garlic shrimp tacos are the ones to try. Shrimp is paired with spiced cauliflower, basil, avocado, and fried kale in homemade corn tortillas. Their Rosemary Margarita is the perfect, refreshing accompaniment."

For a continued list of the best places to order tacos across the country visit lovefood.com.