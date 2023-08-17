Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts To Sister Britney's Split From Sam Asghari

Jamie Lynn Spears has seemingly reacted to the news of her sister Britney Spears' split with husband Sam Asghari. After TMZ broke the news that the couple had parted ways after 14 months of marriage, fans noticed that Jamie Lynn subtly reacted to the news by giving a "like" to an Instagram post about the breakup per E! News.

On Wednesday, August 16th, a report from TMZ claimed that the couple had a major falling out after Sam confronted Britney over rumors that she was cheating on him. The sources told the outlet that Asghari has moved out of their house and is now living on his own. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," one source added. TMZ later reported that Asghari has now officially filed for divorce 14 months after marrying Spears and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage.

Shortly after the news broke, Britney herself seemed pretty unfazed and shared a post about wanting to buy a horse soon. "Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!!" she wrote in the caption. "So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!"

Britney and Sam first started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of one of her music videos. They said "I Do" in a private ceremony in the summer of 2022.