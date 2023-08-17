Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Details About Upcoming Album Inspired By Young Thug

Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing the project since their Pink Tape album was the first Hip-Hop album to hit No. 1. Prior to the accomplishment, Uzi gave their fans the heads-up that if the album topped the charts they would announce the plans for their next project. Once the artist got the word about their album's first-week sales, Uzi announced the title of their next project.



"Sitting here thinking about how I went #1 off an experimental tape," they wrote in their Instagram Story. "My apologies, Barter 16 mixtape on the way, free Slime."



Since then, Uzi has been channeling their inner Thugger. Last month, they were spotted in the studio rocking a similar white and black suit as the Young Stoner Life co-founder. They were also seen dancing to the album with Young Thug's sister Dolly White.



There's no confirmed release date for Barter 16 but Uzi says it's coming soon.