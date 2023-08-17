Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Details About Upcoming Album Inspired By Young Thug
By Tony M. Centeno
August 17, 2023
Lil Uzi Vert is prepping their next highly-anticipated project, and it's set to honor their close friend Young Thug.
On Wednesday, August 16, the Pink Tape rapper took to social media to reveal more details about their upcoming album Barter 16. The title of the project is an homage to Young Thug's debut mixtape and the Philly native's old home address, North 16 Street. In honor of Young Thug's birthday, Uzi debuted the official cover art. In it, Uzi posts up in a similar pose that Thugger did for Barter 6.
"Happy birthday @thuggerthugger1 Barter 16 🅱️ soon 🩸Love You 💚," Uzi wrote.
Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing the project since their Pink Tape album was the first Hip-Hop album to hit No. 1. Prior to the accomplishment, Uzi gave their fans the heads-up that if the album topped the charts they would announce the plans for their next project. Once the artist got the word about their album's first-week sales, Uzi announced the title of their next project.
"Sitting here thinking about how I went #1 off an experimental tape," they wrote in their Instagram Story. "My apologies, Barter 16 mixtape on the way, free Slime."
Since then, Uzi has been channeling their inner Thugger. Last month, they were spotted in the studio rocking a similar white and black suit as the Young Stoner Life co-founder. They were also seen dancing to the album with Young Thug's sister Dolly White.
There's no confirmed release date for Barter 16 but Uzi says it's coming soon.