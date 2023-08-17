“We’re sorry that that happened to you,” Mitch said. "That is not something we should speak on."



“That is unfortunate,” Yachty commented.



People who saw the moment took to social media to express their feelings about the awkward conversation. Some fans believed that Yachty and Mitch purposely disregarded her traumatic experience. They also called the artist and his co-host out for contradicting their own podcast name.



“I wish I could give her a hug after this,” one Twitter user wrote. “The way they dismissed her trauma and changed the topic so quickly was so uncalled for. Why is it so hard for y’all to show women especially, black women compassion?”



“It’s not lost on me that the name of that lil yachty podcast is ‘Safe Place‘ but these mfs are laughing when Sexyy Red said she was SA’d,” another said.



So far, neither Yachty, his co-host nor Sexyy Red have addressed the backlash about the interview. Watch the entire episode below.