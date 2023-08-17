Lil Yachty Under Fire For His Reaction To Sexyy Red Admitting She Was Raped

By Tony M. Centeno

August 17, 2023

Lil Yachty
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Yachty is facing scrutiny for the way he reacted to an intimate moment Sexyy Red shared with him.

During a recent episode of his A Safe Place Podcast, Yachty and his co-host Mitch spoke with the "Pound Town" rapper about several subjects. At one point in their conversation, Yachty asked Sexyy Red what the craziest thing that's ever happened to her. She thought for a second before she admitted that she had been raped before. There was a bit of silence before Mitch tried to get her to say something else while Yachty laughed. When she said a "shootout," the guys tried to run with it but they couldn't get passed the previous subject.

“We’re sorry that that happened to you,” Mitch said. "That is not something we should speak on."

“That is unfortunate,” Yachty commented.

People who saw the moment took to social media to express their feelings about the awkward conversation. Some fans believed that Yachty and Mitch purposely disregarded her traumatic experience. They also called the artist and his co-host out for contradicting their own podcast name.

“I wish I could give her a hug after this,” one Twitter user wrote. “The way they dismissed her trauma and changed the topic so quickly was so uncalled for. Why is it so hard for y’all to show women especially, black women compassion?”

“It’s not lost on me that the name of that lil yachty podcast is ‘Safe Place‘ but these mfs are laughing when Sexyy Red said she was SA’d,” another said.

So far, neither Yachty, his co-host nor Sexyy Red have addressed the backlash about the interview. Watch the entire episode below.

