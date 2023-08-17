Mike WiLL Made-It Taps Lil Uzi Vert & J. Cole For New Song 'Blood Moon'

Mike WiLL Made-It is back with brand new music with two of the biggest acts in Hip-Hop.



On Thursday, August 17, the super-producer delivered his new single "Blood Moon" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. With him and J. Cole behind the boards, Uzi comes through with some new gritty bars over the bass-heavy instrumentals.



"I'm a star at the top of the tree/Told the girl "leave", like Christmas Eve," Uzi raps. "Speakin' on trees, can't fall, no leaves/N***as, they be salty than a cracker, Saltine, I was locked up, cigarette, no coughing/Free all my n***as out the can, sardine."