Mike WiLL Made-It Taps Lil Uzi Vert & J. Cole For New Song 'Blood Moon'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 17, 2023
Mike WiLL Made-It is back with brand new music with two of the biggest acts in Hip-Hop.
On Thursday, August 17, the super-producer delivered his new single "Blood Moon" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. With him and J. Cole behind the boards, Uzi comes through with some new gritty bars over the bass-heavy instrumentals.
"I'm a star at the top of the tree/Told the girl "leave", like Christmas Eve," Uzi raps. "Speakin' on trees, can't fall, no leaves/N***as, they be salty than a cracker, Saltine, I was locked up, cigarette, no coughing/Free all my n***as out the can, sardine."
This is Mike WiLL Made-It's first official solo single in three years. He delivered his last single "What That Speed 'Bout?!" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj in 2020. Since then, he's produced plenty of hits for his artists Polo G, Miley Cyrus, Joey Bada$$, Alicia Keys, Gunna and so many more. In recent months, Mike lent his talents to Dave East, Kodak Black and his artists Rae Sremmurd. He executively produced their latest album Sremm 4 Life.
Speaking of albums, it's been five years since he dropped his last project, which was the official soundtrack for Creed II. The 15-track OST features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Crime Mob, 2 Chainz, Nas, Rick Ross and plenty others. Meanwhile, it's been six years since Mike released his last solo album Ransom 2 featuring songs like "Nothing Is Promised" with Rihanna and "Aries (YuGo)" with Pharrell Williams and Station Wagon P.
Listen to Mike WiLL Made-It's new single below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE