National restaurant franchise Black Bear Diner has finally landed in Tonopah.

Known for its popular "breakfast served all day" concept, Black Bear Diner's new Arizona location at 1010 N. 339th Avenue is its 157th eatery. The Tonopah restaurant was also brought to life in a collaboration with TravelCenters of America for their eighth project together, signifying a strong and fruitful ongoing partnership.

Positioned just off Exit 103, the fresh Black Bear Diner can comfortably seat up to 158 guests. There are also interested visitors who prefer a spacious layout.

It's the store's fourth system-wide venue, too.

Black Bear Diner CEO Anita Adams addressed the company's expansion efforts,

“Our guests love the Black Bear Diner concept and our team is excited to welcome such a popular brand to the TA in Tonopah’s wide array of offerings.

We’ve seen incredibly strong growth and momentum thus far in 2023 and are eager to continue executing our expansion plan, which includes both company-owned and franchise-owned diners.

Our franchise partners are a huge part of our success and we have enjoyed working alongside TravelCenters of America to bring classic, family-style comfort food, bear-themed dining environments and quality service to new communities in convenient locations.”

Black Bear's last restaurant opening was in San Antonio, Texas, in March. Six more Black Bear Diner outlets will launch during the remainder of 2023.