Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

Why limit tacos to a Tuesday?

There are no rules! In fact, consider today Taco Thursday...why not? If tacos brighten up your day, then this article is for you. Tacos are very customizable depending on your taste preferences. You can go with a classic rice, beans, pico, and guacamole combination, garnished with lime and cilantro, or mix it up with alternative options like buffalo chicken, or steak tacos with a wide variety of toppings! While there are many taco shops scattered across the state, there is one that is known for serving the best tacos around.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best tacos in Nebraska can be found at Voodoo Taco located in Omaha.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the place that serves the best tacos in all of Nebraska:

"Casual, Cajun-influenced taqueria Voodoo Taco is a local favorite. There's a menu of traditional tacos, like brisket and shrimp, as well as less expected fillings like smoked alligator sausage. Customers recommend the barbacoa beef, slow-cooked and served with barbecue sauce, avocado, cotija cheese, and cilantro. There are several locations in Omaha, plus another in Gretna."

For a continued list of the best places to order tacos across the country visit lovefood.com.