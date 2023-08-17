News Producer Katie Hoedt Dead At 23 After Freak Accident

A television news producer died after falling 30 feet from a rope swing onto rocks by the water at a California lake.

Katie Hoedt, 23, was pronounced dead at Folsom Lake at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (August 12), her employer, KCRA, confirmed in an article published on Tuesday (August 15).

“I can’t believe it’s real, you know, she was such a bright light,” her mother, Beth Hoedt said via KCRA. “Today, I tried to get some work done, and it was really, really hard because I knew Katie’s never going to be calling me again, and it’s going to be just something that I’m never going to get used to.”

Hoedt was taken by friends to the Rattlesnake Bar boat ramp after the fall, at which point an off-duty doctor performed CPR before park rangers assisted her. The 23-year-old was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.