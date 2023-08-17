Over 1.5 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled After Nearly 2 Dozen Fire Reports

Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers were recalled after they were linked to nearly two dozen fires. The recall includes 42 models that Gree Electric Appliances Inc. manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014.

They were sold under the brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze at retailers across the country, including Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, and Sam's Club.

The dehumidifiers were available in white, beige, gray, or black and cost between $110 and $400, depending on the size of the unit.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recalled dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire. Gree said it has received nearly 700 reports of the dehumidifiers overheating, resulting in 23 fires. The fires have caused an estimated $168,000 in property damage.

You can see a complete list of the models that have been recalled here.

Consumers are advised to unplug the dehumidifiers immediately and contact Gree for a refund.