Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

Why limit tacos to a Tuesday?

There are no rules! In fact, consider today Taco Thursday...why not? If tacos brighten up your day, then this article is for you. Tacos are very customizable depending on your taste preferences. You can go with a classic rice, beans, pico, and guacamole combination, garnished with lime and cilantro, or mix it up with alternative options like buffalo chicken, or steak tacos with a wide variety of toppings! While there are many taco shops scattered across the state, there is one that is known for serving the best tacos around.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best tacos in Pennsylvania can be found at South Philly Barbacoa located in Philadelphia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the place that serves the best tacos in all of Pennsylvania:

"This small, unassuming spot in Philadelphia’s Little Saigon rose to fame after appearing on Netflix's Chef's Table, and with good reason. South Philly Barbacoa specializes in barbacoa-style tacos packed with tender, slow-cooked meat, crunchy veg, and a lot of flavor. The lamb tacos are the best thing on the menu here, according to many customers. You can choose toppings like peppers, onions, carrot, cilantro, and tomatillo, or keep it simple so the meat is the star."

