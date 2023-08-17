Retro-Style Diner Crowned Colorado's 'Best-Value' Restaurant

Hungry Americans not only want a delicious meal, but they want to make sure it's worth their hard-earned money. Knowing you're paying for a worthwhile dining experience is just as satisfying as the food itself. With that said it's also hard knowing which joints will give you amazing and valuable eats.

If you're on the hunt for these particular restaurants, LoveFood found the "best value for money" restaurants in every state. Writers drew upon reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks. The website noted, "While some places may be a little more luxurious than others, all of them will give you plenty of bang for your buck."

Steuben's Uptown was named Colorado's "best-value" restaurant! Here's what makes it so appealing to writers:

"Sometimes only the classics will do – and Steuben's is exactly the kind of place where the food is joyful, the portions are large, and the prices are reasonably low. It might be hard to take your pick from some of the best comfort foods America has to offer (think gravy cheese fries, chicken and waffles, and meatloaf). Most dishes cost south of the $25 mark, and the weekday happy hour has some great deals on drinks and snacks."