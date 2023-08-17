Ruling Made In Case Against Bengals RB Joe Mixon

"The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the team," the Bengals said.

In March, police announced Mixon would not be indicted, nor be subjected to any criminal punishment in relation to a separate shooting incident that took place near his home, ESPN reported.

"No charges are being filed against him," Hamilton County prosecutor Melissa Powers said during a news conference in Cincinnati. "He did not commit a crime."

Lamonte Brewer, who is listed as the boyfriend of Mixon's sister, Shalonda, allegedly fired 11 bullets at a teenage neighbor was reportedly shot while playing "Nerf wars," a game involving the popular brand of toy guns, near Mixon's home at around 8:30 p.m. on March 6. Brewer was indicted on multiple felonies, which included one count of assault, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of having weapons under disability, while Shalonda Mixon faced charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Joe Mixon was reported to have cooperated with authorities and provided a statement in relation to the March incident. The shots were reportedly fired from Mixon's backyard and one struck the teenager in the foot, according to an incident report and the local prosecutor's office.

Mixon was selected at No. 48 overall in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has served as the Bengals' primary back throughout his six-year NFL career. The former Oklahoma standout recorded 814 yards -- the lowest total since his rookie season -- and seven touchdowns on 210 rushing attempts in 2022.