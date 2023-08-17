Seafood Restaurant Crowned Washington's 'Best-Value' Restaurant

Hungry Americans not only want a delicious meal, but they want to make sure it's worth their hard-earned money. Knowing you're paying for a worthwhile dining experience is just as satisfying as the food itself. With that said it's also hard knowing which joints will give you amazing and valuable eats.

If you're on the hunt for these particular restaurants, LoveFood found the "best value for money" restaurants in every state. Writers drew upon reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks. The website noted, "While some places may be a little more luxurious than others, all of them will give you plenty of bang for your buck."

Local Tide was named Washington's "best-value" restaurant! Here's what makes it so appealing to writers:

"Local Tide, a casual neighborhood spot in Fremont, is often named among the city's must-visits. The modern concrete-and-wood space is perfectly suited for a catch-up with friends. With reasonably priced seafood – even the black cod kasuzuke and salmon teriyaki are each under $25 – it's a total bargain in a city that's not known for being cheap. We have our eyes on the rockfish banh mi, the clam chowder, and the crab roll piled high in a brioche bun (weekends only)."