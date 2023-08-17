Selena Gomez Announces New Single That's 'Perfect For The End Of Summer'

By Sarah Tate

August 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's finally happening! Selena Gomez officially has new music on the way, and her newest single is coming sooner than you think.

Gomez knows fans have been begging for new music for a while, with her last album Rare releasing in 2020, but her next project, SG3, is still in the works. To help tide things over, and give Selenators a taste of what's to come, she is dropping a new song later this month that she said is "perfect for the end of the summer." The Rare Beauty founder took to social media on Thursday (August 17) to announce her upcoming single, aptly titled "Single Soon," will be released Friday, August 25.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," she wrote alongside a stunning photo of her in full glam and staring down the camera. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."

Gomes previously teased possible new music over the weekend with a cryptic website called "Single Soon?" and posters that had a phone number that fans could call that featured a message from what appeared to be Gomez' younger sister Gracie telling her to "never worry about boyfriends at all."

Selena Gomez
