South Florida Destination Among America's Best Cheap Weekend Getaways

Weekend getaways are great if you're craving a nice trip but want to save both time and money. If you're planning a budget-friendly outing, U.S. News & World Report unveiled the best cheap weekend getaways in America. The list includes 32 incredible destinations, ranging from national parks and popular cities to under-the-radar locales.

An underrated South Florida destination was featured: Bahia Honda State Park! Writers explained what makes this park an enticing and affordable place to check out:

"Bahia Honda State Park is a great place to visit for those wanting to experience the Florida Keys' pristine beaches on a budget – even at the last minute. You can rent kayaks and snorkeling gear here, or even hop on a boat to snorkel in the Looe Key marine sanctuary reef. Entry fees at Bahia Honda State Park start at less than $10 per vehicle with two to eight passengers. Plus, you can camp here for just $36 per night (not including tax and the utility and reservation fees). Renting a cabin costs about $120 per night plus fees from May through October, and slightly more in the cooler months."