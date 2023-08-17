South Florida Destination Among America's Best Cheap Weekend Getaways

By Zuri Anderson

August 18, 2023

Landscape at Bahia Honda Beach
Photo: Maui01 / iStock / Getty Images

Weekend getaways are great if you're craving a nice trip but want to save both time and money. If you're planning a budget-friendly outing, U.S. News & World Report unveiled the best cheap weekend getaways in America. The list includes 32 incredible destinations, ranging from national parks and popular cities to under-the-radar locales.

An underrated South Florida destination was featured: Bahia Honda State Park! Writers explained what makes this park an enticing and affordable place to check out:

"Bahia Honda State Park is a great place to visit for those wanting to experience the Florida Keys' pristine beaches on a budget – even at the last minute. You can rent kayaks and snorkeling gear here, or even hop on a boat to snorkel in the Looe Key marine sanctuary reef. Entry fees at Bahia Honda State Park start at less than $10 per vehicle with two to eight passengers. Plus, you can camp here for just $36 per night (not including tax and the utility and reservation fees). Renting a cabin costs about $120 per night plus fees from May through October, and slightly more in the cooler months."

Another Florida spot was mentioned in the rankings. To see that and the full list, visit travel.usnews.com.

