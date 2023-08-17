You don't always have to travel to big cities to have a good time. There are plenty of small towns across America that prove that big fun can be found in smaller packages, including one low-key spot in Missouri.

Country Living release a list of the best small town in each state to visit that will offer travelers a "charming weekend," and the town in Missouri is definitely worth visiting. According to the site:

"With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping. No matter if you're planning a fun-filled family vacation, a much-needed girlfriend getaway, or a romantic couple's trip, there's something for everyone on this comprehensive list."

The best small town to visit in Missouri is Boonville, located about 30 minutes west of Columbia with a population around 8,000. Here's what Country Living had to say:

"Overlooking the Missouri River, Boonville is almost halfway between Kansas City and St. Louis and sits at the intersection of north and south. After exploring the city's rich past, take a bike ride or walk the 237-mile-long Katy Trail for a pleasantly active afternoon."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see other small towns around the country worth a visit. Another publication also recognized a separate town in Missouri town as one of the best small towns to visit in the entire country.