This 'White Lotus' Star 'Almost Threw Up' Before Meeting Taylor Swift

White Lotus Season 2 star Meghann Fahy is recalling the moment she met Taylor Swift for the first time. During an interview with W Magazine published this week, the actress shared, "Meeting Taylor Swift was…I couldn't have been more starstruck. I almost threw up before meeting her. I saw her from across the room, and I just started crying involuntarily. I was so embarrassed."

Luckily, Fahy was able to pull it together enough to actually talk to the beloved singer-songwriter. "I was like, I cannot say hello to her with tears in my eyes. I have to pretend to be seminormal, but I don't think I fooled her. She put her arm around me, and she was like, 'You're fine.'" The actress went on to add that Swift told her she was a fan of The White Lotus. "She watched [The White Lotus], which was insane. That was a true highlight for me," she shared.

Swift recently wrapped up the first US leg of her Eras Tour. After a six-show run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Swift is taking a much-deserved break before heading to Mexico City to launch a slew of international dates. For the shows, she'll be joined by special guest Sabrina Carpenter. The global superstar will eventually return to the States for more shows in 2024, but before then fans can look forward to the re-release of her 2014 album 1989.

1989 (Taylor's Version) drops on October 27th.