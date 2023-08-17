WATCH: Shirtless Florida Man Rampages Inside Fast Food Joint Over Refund
By Zuri Anderson
August 17, 2023
Surveillance video filmed a Florida fast food customer's violent "temper tantrum" over a refund on his meal, WFLA reports. The Lee County Sheriff's Office recently shared a video of a shirtless Luis Fernando-Hernandez Larraga going wild inside a McDonald's on Thursday, August 10.
Authorities said the 26-year-old placed an order at a location in Lee County but got violent when employees refused to refund him or take his food back. Footage shows Larraga getting behind the counter, continuing his demands to get his money back.
"I want my money back," Larraga says as an employee tries to keep him back. He eventually storms out of the restaurant, but not before socking a cashier monitor. The angry customer soon returns with a fistful of rocks and throws it at the counter, doing this two more times before leaving. The nearby mirror shows an employee trying to brace himself against the rocks.
"A Florida Man’s (un)happy meal came with a side of rocks," deputies wrote in a Facebook post containing the video.
He wasn't finished, though. Larraga swings at an employee and misses, the worker returning a right hook. The McDonald's employees lock the door, and Larraga's rampage ends when he throws more rocks at the store's window, shattering it.
The 26-year-old was booked into the Lee County Jail for disorderly intoxication and criminal mischief, LCSO said. They also revealed he has a criminal history across several states, including Texas and Missouri.