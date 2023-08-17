WATCH: Shirtless Florida Man Rampages Inside Fast Food Joint Over Refund

Surveillance video filmed a Florida fast food customer's violent "temper tantrum" over a refund on his meal, WFLA reports. The Lee County Sheriff's Office recently shared a video of a shirtless Luis Fernando-Hernandez Larraga going wild inside a McDonald's on Thursday, August 10.

Authorities said the 26-year-old placed an order at a location in Lee County but got violent when employees refused to refund him or take his food back. Footage shows Larraga getting behind the counter, continuing his demands to get his money back.

"I want my money back," Larraga says as an employee tries to keep him back. He eventually storms out of the restaurant, but not before socking a cashier monitor. The angry customer soon returns with a fistful of rocks and throws it at the counter, doing this two more times before leaving. The nearby mirror shows an employee trying to brace himself against the rocks.