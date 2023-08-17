Roller coasters have long been a thrilling and exhilarating form of entertainment, captivating the hearts of adventure seekers all across the board.

From rapid rotations, to towering drops, to mind-bending loops, the gravity-defying structures offer an adrenaline rush like no other. With countless roller coasters scattered across a wide variety of amusement park options throughout the U.S., it can be a daunting task to determine which park truly reigns supreme in each state, but it’s not impossible.

Wealth of Geeks took on the exciting challenge of uncovering the best amusement parks in the country. Every state’s locations have unique features to explore, heart-pounding elements to experience and awe-inspiring designs that definitely make their coasters stand out from the rest.

If you’re headed to New Mexico, buckle up, hold on tight and get ready to discover the ultimate roller coaster experience in the state’s number one amusement park…

Cliff’s Amusement Park!

Here is how the Albuquerque location is described,

“Featuring 50 rides and attractions, Cliff's offers thrilling family fun outside Albuquerque. It has the only wooden hybrid roller coaster in the state, appropriately named the New Mexico Rattler.”

Visit the Cliff’s Amusement Park website for more information on hours and attractions.