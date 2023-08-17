Woman Fatally Shoots Registered Sex Offender Breaking Into Her Home

An Arizona woman shot and killed a man trying to break into her home in the middle of the afternoon. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said that 42-year-old Jayson Magrum attempted to break into the Three Points home of 54-year-old Sandra Tracy around 2 p.m. on August 11.

Three Points is a rural town about 30 miles southwest of Tucson.

When Tracy heard the disturbance, she grabbed her gun, and fired a warning shot out of the window, trying to scare away Magrum, who is a registered sex offender in Utah. Instead of running, Magrum reached inside Tracy's home and tried to wrestle away her gun. She fired again, striking Magrum.

He collapsed in her driveway and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Tracy was not injured during the ordeal.

Officials have not filed any charges in the case but said that the investigation remains ongoing.

In addition to being a registered sex offender, Magrum had a lengthy criminal history that includes at least eight criminal cases since 2006.