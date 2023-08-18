AEW Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler Arrested

All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler was arrested in Orlando, according to Orange County records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel Friday (August 18) morning.

Wheeler, 36, whose real name is Daniel Wheeler, was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. AEW issued a statement confirming it was "made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation," adding that Wheeler "is fully cooperating with local authorities," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Wheeler is one half of FTR, tagging alongside longtime teammate Dax Harwood. The duo appeared on Wednesday's (August 16) live broadcast of Dynamite from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville prior to Wheeler's arrest and are scheduled to defend the World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) at AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view event in front of a record-setting crowd at Wembley Stadium in London on August 23.

Both Wheeler and Harwood recently re-signed to long-term deals with AEW amid reported interest from WWE, where they had previously competed as 'The Revival' under the names 'Dash Wilder' (Wheeler) and Scott Dawson (Harwood). FTR is one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling, currently in its second reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions -- tied with the Young Bucks for the most in company history -- and having previously held the WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship, the IWGP Tag Team Championship, the AAA World Tag Team Championship and the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship.