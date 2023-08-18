Airline Pilot Charged For Attacking Airport Parking Gate With An Ax

By Bill Galluccio

August 18, 2023

airplane pilot hat at the airport
Photo: Erlon Silva - TRI Digital / Moment / Getty Images

A United Airlines pilot hit his "breaking point" and took out his frustrations on a parking gate arm at Denver International Airport. Shocking video footage obtained by KCNC purportedly shows Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, using an ax to destroy the gate at the employee parking lot at the airport.

He hit the arm nearly two dozen times before it broke. An airport employee rushed over to stop the rampage and tried to wrestle the ax away from Jones. After a second employee intervened, Jones dropped the ax.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Officials said that he caused about $700 worth of damage.

He was taken into custody and is facing charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief. An official with the Adams County Sheriff's Office told the news station that Jones told investigators he "just hit his breaking point" after being stuck behind several cars trying to leave the employee lot. Jones claimed he destroyed the parking arm because he "was trying to get rid of issues for everyone waiting."

United Airlines said that Jones has been put on leave.

"He was removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation," said Russel Carlton, Corporate Communications Manager for United.

