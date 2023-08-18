Did you know a confectionery haven that transcends the ordinary exists in Arizona?

The tantalizing aroma of sugary delights spreads through the air, guiding passersby, both local and visiting, to the best-kept secret in the state — a candy shop unlike any other.

Taste of Home has named Sweeties Candy in Chandler the best candy store in the state.

How the rankings were determined was due to a mix of different factors. According to Taste of Home's staff, "The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines."

Its charming storefront beckons with vibrant displays of rainbow-hued treats, promising to take guests on a trip through nostalgia and indulgence. After all, this is an establishment where sugar-coated dreams come true and the sweetest fantasies become a reality. Ready to venture on a memorable tale of sweets, surprises and the experience that can only be found within the walls of the finest candy emporium for miles around?

Read on to find out what makes Sweeties Candy unique:

“You’ll have your hands full (literally!) at Sweeties, where you can find over 100,000 pounds of candy lining the shelves each day. If you end up with more than you can eat, recipes that use leftover candy.”