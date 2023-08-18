Ciara Drops New 'CiCi' EP With Chris Brown, Big Freedia & Lil Baby

“I wanted to curate and set the tone of my next music chapter with this EP," Ciara recently told Rated R&B. "This project is the start of really exciting things to come, but most importantly, I want my fans to know that the Ci Ci they have always loved is in her R&B bag."



CiCi is the Georgia native's first project in four years. It serves as the follow-up to her 2019 album Beauty Marks. Since then, Ciara has been busy building her family with her husband Russell Wilson. However, her dedication to her children never interfered with her passion for cooking up amazing music. She recorded her new EP during the pandemic, but she also released some other collaborations and singles within the past year like "Jump," "Better Things" with Summer Walker and "Da Girls" with Lola Brooke and Lady London.



Listen to CiCi below.