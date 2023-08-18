Crucial Update On AEW Star Cash Wheeler's 'All In' Status After Arrest

All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Daniel 'Cash' Wheeler cold still participate in the company's upcoming record-setting All In pay-per-view event in London despite his recent arrest.

Wheeler, 36, who was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm Friday (August 18) morning, reportedly wasn't asked to surrender his passport to the Circuit Court of Orange County, Florida, and has not been convicted of a crime, therefore, will not face any legal travel restrictions in relation to the incident, PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reports.

AEW issued a statement to the Orlando Sentinel, which initially reported Wheeler's arrest, confirming it was "made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation," adding that Wheeler "is fully cooperating with local authorities." Wheeler is one half of FTR, tagging alongside longtime teammate David 'Dax' Harwood. The duo appeared on Wednesday's (August 16) live broadcast of Dynamite from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville prior to Wheeler's arrest and are scheduled to defend the World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) at AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view event in front of a record-setting crowd at Wembley Stadium in London on August 23.

Both Wheeler and Harwood recently re-signed to long-term deals with AEW amid reported interest from WWE, where they had previously competed as 'The Revival' under the names 'Dash Wilder' (Wheeler) and Scott Dawson (Harwood). FTR is one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling, currently in its second reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions -- tied with the Young Bucks for the most in company history -- and having previously held the WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship, the IWGP Tag Team Championship, the AAA World Tag Team Championship and the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship.