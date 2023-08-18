Dolly Parton Joins Forces With Music Legends On Beatles Classic 'Let It Be'
By Kelly Fisher
August 18, 2023
Dolly Parton released the latest star-studded collaboration from her highly-anticipated rock album, covering Beatles classic “Let It Be.” The beloved country megastar teamed up with fellow music legends Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood to record their rendition of the unforgettable anthem.
Parton previously released a few other songs from her 30-track album, Rockstar, including lead single “World On Fire,” “Magic Man,” “Bygones” and “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You.” The genre-crossing project comes after Parton’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song?” Parton said in a statement on Friday (August 18). “Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”
Parton’s Rockstar, set to release on November 17, is packed with collaborations with legendary artists, including Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile, among others. Listen to “Let It Be” here:
- Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)
- World on Fire
- Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)
- Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)
- Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
- Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)
- Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)
- I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
- What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
- Purple Rain
- Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)
- I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
- Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)
- Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
- Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)
- Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)
- Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)
- Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)
- Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
- We Are The Champions
- Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
- My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)
- What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)
- You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
- Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
- Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)
- I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
- Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
- Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)