Dolly Parton released the latest star-studded collaboration from her highly-anticipated rock album, covering Beatles classic “Let It Be.” The beloved country megastar teamed up with fellow music legends Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood to record their rendition of the unforgettable anthem.

Parton previously released a few other songs from her 30-track album, Rockstar, including lead single “World On Fire,” “Magic Man,” “Bygones” and “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You.” The genre-crossing project comes after Parton’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song?” Parton said in a statement on Friday (August 18). “Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Parton’s Rockstar, set to release on November 17, is packed with collaborations with legendary artists, including Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile, among others. Listen to “Let It Be” here: