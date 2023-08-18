EST Gee Calls On Yo Gotti, Lil Baby & Others For His New Album 'El Toro 2'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 18, 2023
EST Gee returns with his highly-anticipated new album.
On Friday, August 18, Young Shiner delivered his studio LP EL TORO 2 via CMG/Interscope Records. The 20-track project holds previously released singles like "Turn The Streets Up," "XXL" and "A Moment With Gotti" featuring CMG boss Yo Gotti. EST Gee's album also contains new collaborations with Rylo Rodriguez, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby and the late Static Major. Before he walked out of Bootleg Kev's interview, Gee did speak on how his collaboration with the famed member of Playa from Kentucky was created.
"I won't say it's just a hook, but he's all over the song," Gee explained.
The album is the sequel to his debut mixtape El Toro, which dropped back in 2019. The project features collaborations with Lil Durk, Jack Harlow, Calboy, and the late Marlo. The Louisville native dropped three other mixtapes before Yo Gotti officially signed him to CMG in 2021. Since then, Gee has delivered more projects like Bigger Than Life Or Death Parts 1 and 2, Last Ones Left with 42 Dugg, I Never Felt Nun (2022) and Mad, which dropped earlier this year.
He also appeared on CMG's compilation album Gangsta Art. Within the past year alone, EST Gee has also appeared on other major albums from Lil Baby, Jeezy, Future, Chris Brown, Kodak Black and more.
Listen to EST Gee's new album El Toro 2 below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE