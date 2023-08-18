Former No. 1 Overall Pick Jadeveon Clowney Makes Free Agency Decision

Former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney has signed with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday (August 18), the team confirmed on their social media accounts Friday (August 18).

Clowney's decision to sign with the Ravens was initially reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who later added that it was "a one-year deal worth a maximum value of $6 million."

"Another year, another late addition of pass-rush help: This time, the #Ravens are signing Jadeveon Clowney to a 1-year deal, giving them a key situational rusher. He’ll complement Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo off the edge," Rapoport tweeted.

Clowney, 30, spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, recording 28 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, four QB hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections during the 2022 season. The veteran pass rusher was sent home by the Browns in January and inactive for the team's final regular season game after voicing his displeasure about his usage prior to being released in March.