Hilary Grows To 'Dangerous' Category 4 Hurricane, Moves Toward California

Hurricane Hilary winds reached speeds of nearly 140 mph overnight along the Pacific Coast of Mexico, strengthening into a Category 4 hurricane. According to KTLA, the storm has continued to intensify throughout the morning, but is predicted to weaken by the time it crosses over the U.S. border on Saturday. Meteorologists initially forecasted tropical storm remnants to strike California's coastal and inland desert regions from Sunday through Tuesday, but the predictions were altered as the storm grew. Now, heavy rain could impact the Baja California peninsula as early as Friday night.

A tropical storm watch is currently in place for all of Southern California as Hilary continues to move North. A map created by the National Hurricane Center details heavy rain and winds reaching San Diego and Los Angeles, and stretching into Bakersfield by 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.