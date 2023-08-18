Kevin Federline Weighs In On Britney Spears' Divorce From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline has weighed in on the pop icon's divorce from her husband Sam Asghari. Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke on behalf of his client telling Entertainment Tonight, "He wishes them both the best. If they reconcile, great, but hopefully it won't be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might otherwise be if she was still in an intact marriage."

Kaplan continued, "He wishes her the best and hopes that things work out for her for the best." When asked if Federline had any advice for Spears in regards to the divorce, Kaplan said his client would suggest to the singer, "Be strong, be focused, and get good advice from those around you before making important decisions." Spears and Federline married in 2004 after meeting at a nightclub that same year. After welcoming sons Jayden and Sean, the two ended the marriage in 2007. Back in May, Spears consented to her sons, who are now 16 and 17, moving to Hawaii with Federline and his wife Victoria Prince.

On Wednesday, August 16th, a report from TMZ claimed that the couple had a major falling out after Sam confronted Britney over rumors that she was cheating on him. The sources told the outlet that Asghari has moved out of their house and is now living on his own. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," one source added. TMZ later reported that Asghari has now officially filed for divorce 14 months after marrying Spears and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage.

Asghari confirmed the news on Thursday, August 17th, with a post to his Instagram Story.