Marine Killed In Live-Fire Training Accident At Camp Pendleton

A United States Marine was killed during a nighttime training exercise on Thursday (August 17) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. The Marine was a student in the School of Infantry-West and was participating in a live-fire exercise.

The Marine's identity was not released.

Officials did not provide details about what happened and said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"The command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts," Major Joshua J. Pena said in a press release. "SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time."

The School of Infantry-West is one of two infantry schools for recently graduated enlisted Marines. School of Infantry-West trains Marines who completed their initial training at Recruit Depot San Diego. Marines who graduate from Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, attend the Marine School of Infantry-East at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.