Marine Killed In Live-Fire Training Accident At Camp Pendleton

By Bill Galluccio

August 18, 2023

US-MARINES-RECRUIT-GENDERS
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / Getty Images

A United States Marine was killed during a nighttime training exercise on Thursday (August 17) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. The Marine was a student in the School of Infantry-West and was participating in a live-fire exercise.

The Marine's identity was not released.

Officials did not provide details about what happened and said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"The command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts," Major Joshua J. Pena said in a press release. "SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time."

The School of Infantry-West is one of two infantry schools for recently graduated enlisted Marines. School of Infantry-West trains Marines who completed their initial training at Recruit Depot San Diego. Marines who graduate from Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, attend the Marine School of Infantry-East at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.