Megan Thee Stallion Will 'Never Be The Same' After Tory Lanez Shooting

By Tony M. Centeno

August 18, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is taking the time to shine a light on other victims of violence after she was shot by Tory Lanez.

On Thursday, August 17, reporter Meghann Cuniff released the Traumazine rapper's entire victim statement to Judge Herriford, which was read aloud during Tory Lanez's sentencing hearing. In her letter, Meg rehashes the past three years of trauma from the day she was shot in the foot in Los Angeles to the day Lanez was convicted in December. She acknowledged all the things detrimental acts he did to her, but she also took the time to send a message to other survivors of violence.

"Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back. But I will never be the same," Meg said. "However, every day I think of the others across the world who are victims of violence and have survived. It is truly the most powerless feeling, especially when you question whether the justice system can truly protect you."

At the end of her statement, the Houston native also take the time out to thank the District Attorney's office, who initially recommended that Lanez serve 13 years out of the maximum 22 he faced following his conviction. Cuniff also obtained the full transcript of his statement to the judge. The "Say It" artist offered an apology for the events that transpired on the night of the shooting and even referred to Meg as "his friend."

"That night was a night that everybody was drunk," Lanez said to the judge. "Some things happened. I said some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets that I shouldn’t have revealed to both the people in the car. And I was wrong. If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them, as unfortunate as they were, I would, but I can’t, and I apologize. I’m sorry that I did that. Sorry that I had those moments. And, again, if I could, I would — I would change them. But I can’t. But to think that I’m this callous individual that is some sort of victimizer or some sort of womanizer is just not true, because the victim was my friend. The victim was somebody that I still care for dearly to this day regardless of what she may think about me after the media has made this spectacle that it’s been."

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. He's currently awaiting to be transferred to a state prison. Read their full statements now.

