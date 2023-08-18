"Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back. But I will never be the same," Meg said. "However, every day I think of the others across the world who are victims of violence and have survived. It is truly the most powerless feeling, especially when you question whether the justice system can truly protect you."



At the end of her statement, the Houston native also take the time out to thank the District Attorney's office, who initially recommended that Lanez serve 13 years out of the maximum 22 he faced following his conviction. Cuniff also obtained the full transcript of his statement to the judge. The "Say It" artist offered an apology for the events that transpired on the night of the shooting and even referred to Meg as "his friend."



"That night was a night that everybody was drunk," Lanez said to the judge. "Some things happened. I said some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets that I shouldn’t have revealed to both the people in the car. And I was wrong. If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them, as unfortunate as they were, I would, but I can’t, and I apologize. I’m sorry that I did that. Sorry that I had those moments. And, again, if I could, I would — I would change them. But I can’t. But to think that I’m this callous individual that is some sort of victimizer or some sort of womanizer is just not true, because the victim was my friend. The victim was somebody that I still care for dearly to this day regardless of what she may think about me after the media has made this spectacle that it’s been."



