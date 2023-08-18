Missing 12-Year-Old Suspected To Be Staying With 'Much Older' Man

By Jason Hall

August 18, 2023

Photo: New Zealand Police

A missing 12-year-old New Zealand girl is suspected to be staying with a "much older" man who isn't part of her family.

Maria Mino is confirmed to have made contact with her family since her disappearance from her home on August 11, however, they are still concerned about her welfare, local authorities said during a press conference Thursday (August 17).

“While we do not have immediate concerns for her safety, we are still concerned that she is in the company of persons much older than herself,” police said the New York Post. “She is believed to be associating with adults who are not immediate or wider whānau (extended family or community) members.”

Local residents were urged to report any sightings or additional information regarding Mino's whereabouts. The 12-year-old is believed to be in west Auckland of the Auckland CBD area with the older man.

The man is reported to have, at some point, lived at an address in the west Auckland suburb of Glen Eden, however, authorities haven't made contact with him as of Thursday's update. Police said Maria is too young not to be with her family.

“We would still like to speak with her,” a police spokesperson said via the New York Post.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.