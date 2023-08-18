"But it got me out of my rut doing the songs with him," he continued. "But every song we would do I would hit a new plateau in life and success. And then through the pandemic I kept going up and up and I'm at a new place in life and it's like the Rise of the Silverback."



Shortly after the album arrived, Nems and Scram Jones dropped the official music video for "Blicky," which you can watch below. Rise of the Silverback is Nems' first album to drop through Goliath after he signed with Paul Rosenberg's new imprint last month.



“Nems is a battle-tested street legend in New York City with a devoted fanbase that he built from scratch,” Rosenberg said after he announced Nems' new deal. “Same for his brands. He’s got incredible intuition and of course unbelievable talent. He did it his way and totally on his own so far. I’m thrilled to be able to work with him to bring his music to the world with Goliath Records and Virgin Music.”



His new album comes over a year after the success of his Bing Kong project, which contains remixes of his viral song "Bing Bong." The project holds contributions from Busta Rhymes, Styles P, Trae Tha Truth, Paul Wall, Vado, Fat Joe and more. Prior to that, he dropped his CONGO album with Tony Sunshine, UFO Fev and others.



Listen to Nems' new album Rise of the Silverback below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE