Did you know a confectionery haven that transcends the ordinary exists in New Mexico?

The tantalizing aroma of sugary delights spreads through the air, guiding passersby, both local and visiting, to the best-kept secret in the state — a candy shop unlike any other.

Taste of Home has named The Candy Lady in Albuquerque the best candy store in the state.

How the rankings were determined was due to a mix of different factors. According to the website, "The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines."

Its charming storefront beckons with vibrant displays of rainbow-hued treats, promising to take guests on a trip through nostalgia and indulgence. After all, this is an establishment where sugar-coated dreams come true and the sweetest fantasies become a reality. Ready to venture on a memorable tale of sweets, surprises and the experience that can only be found within the walls of the finest candy emporium for miles around?

Read on to find out what makes The Candy Lady unique:

“We’ll take our sweets with a little Southwestern flair, please. For over 30 years, The Candy Lady in downtown Albuquerque has been selling fun fare featuring some of the region’s famous flavors, like green chile fudge and piñon brittle. Since the shop is currently curbside only, locals can place their candy orders online or over the phone. They’d go great after one of these tasty Tex-Mex dinners!”